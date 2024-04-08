Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 9,706 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. 7,215,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661,870. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

