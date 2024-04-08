Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $7.16 on Monday, reaching $623.09. 71,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.37 and a 200 day moving average of $582.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

