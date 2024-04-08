Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 240.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,508 shares during the period. Hartford AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 49.95% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,574,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HSRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Hartford AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

