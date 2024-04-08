Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

HAS traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,162. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

