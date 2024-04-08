HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,020. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

