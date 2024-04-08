HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.42.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,020 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

