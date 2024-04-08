Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $119.63 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.