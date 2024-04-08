Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 2,094 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

