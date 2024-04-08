Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 311 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

