Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

