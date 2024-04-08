Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

