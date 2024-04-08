Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned about 0.24% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQM opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

