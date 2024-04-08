Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

