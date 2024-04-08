Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

