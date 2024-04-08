Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,676 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

