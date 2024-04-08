Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,676 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.