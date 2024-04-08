Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

