Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $176.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

