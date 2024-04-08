HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $452.38. 751,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.76 and its 200-day moving average is $440.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.