HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,688. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $301.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

