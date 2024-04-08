HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.36. 12,248,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

