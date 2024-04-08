HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $20.80 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,211,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,609,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 206,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,813. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

