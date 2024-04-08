HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 6,495,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

