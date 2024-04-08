HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.11. 3,194,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,603. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

