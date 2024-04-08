HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

