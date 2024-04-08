HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 139,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,787. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

