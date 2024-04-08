HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $296,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. 14,016,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455,636. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

