HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,788. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.