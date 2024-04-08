HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

