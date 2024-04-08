HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 11,633 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,844,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 104,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

