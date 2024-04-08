HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 289 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. 104,051,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,216,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

