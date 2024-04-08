HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.53 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

