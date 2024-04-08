HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIGI

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

MIGI stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.