HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIGI
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.