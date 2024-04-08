HCI Group’s (HCI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of HCI opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $3,394,226.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,354. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

