Head to Head Analysis: Terex (NYSE:TEX) versus Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) and Terex (NYSE:TEX) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metso Oyj and Terex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A Terex 10.06% 32.89% 14.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metso Oyj and Terex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Terex $5.15 billion 0.85 $518.00 million $7.59 8.58

Analyst Ratings

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metso Oyj and Terex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 0 0 2 0 3.00 Terex 1 9 3 0 2.15

Terex has a consensus target price of $64.21, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terex is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Terex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terex beats Metso Oyj on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, transmission and distribution lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

