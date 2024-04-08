Head to Head Contrast: Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) vs. BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -1.55 Eterna Therapeutics $70,000.00 170.03 -$21.67 million ($4.08) -0.54

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eterna Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -508.73% -53.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BriaCell Therapeutics and Eterna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

