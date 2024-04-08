Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Haywood Securities

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$8.45. 717,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.76 and a 1-year high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 386,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

