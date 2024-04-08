Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

DOC stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

