Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DOC
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Dividend King?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.