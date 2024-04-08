Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.70 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $76.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00069668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00024881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,562 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,561.614147 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10362481 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $40,315,989.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

