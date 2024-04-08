Heronetta Management L.P. Buys Shares of 67,000 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. TransAlta makes up approximately 0.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 689,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

