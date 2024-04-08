Heronetta Management L.P. Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 10.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.92. 1,996,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

