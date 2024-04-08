HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $173,230.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,764.39 or 1.00065832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00131924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053073 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,407.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

