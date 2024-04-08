High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Christian Sinclair Sells 8,000 Shares

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$27,760.00.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Christian Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Christian Sinclair bought 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on shares of High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.90.

