Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Patricia Dimond Sells 2,236 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.88), for a total transaction of £19,386.12 ($24,336.08).

LON:HFG opened at GBX 880.26 ($11.05) on Monday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 880.26 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 756.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.71 million, a PE ratio of 7,208.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26,666.67%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

