Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

