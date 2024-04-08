holoride Price Reaches $0.0146 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $12.29 million and $133,118.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.36 or 0.05145150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01369802 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $77,713.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.