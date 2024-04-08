HSBC Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $17.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

