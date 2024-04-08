HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.30 price objective on the stock.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Grab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GRAB

Grab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Grab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 48,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Grab by 21,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,769 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.