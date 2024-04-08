HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

NYSE HUBS opened at $670.00 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $390.22 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

