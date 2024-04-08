Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 598.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 815,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 698,775 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

