Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3114947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

